Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
William M. "Bill" Ferguson


1949 - 2019
William M. "Bill" Ferguson Obituary

William (Bill) M. Ferguson

October 22, 2019-October 8, 2019

OMAHA-William (Bill) M. Ferguson is survived by wife Lin, children Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly), grandchildren Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory,

brother Spencer, family and friends.

Visitation Sunday 3:00-5:00 PM. Monday 12:00-1:00 PM with Funeral Service Monday 1:00 PM all at Roeder Mortuary. Graveside Service Tuesday 12:30 PM at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Adel, IA. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc.-108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 11, 2019
