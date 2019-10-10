|
|
Patrick Aloysius Dougherty
July 4, 1946-September 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Pat Dougherty passed away on Wednesday, September 25th at home with his family by his side. He was born July 4, 1946, to Patrick and Adeline (Stroba) Dougherty, both members of the greatest generation this country has ever known and the most wonderful parents any family could ever have. He had 11 younger siblings and is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim.
Pat graduated from Alleman High School in 1964. After 2 years in the Viatorian noviciate, he completed his college education at Loyola University with a BS in chemistry. He married Kay Korzun in 1968, they had 2 sons, Sean and Brendan and in later years divorced.
Pat had a number of jobs in Chicago, first working at Westinghouse, then at the Fermi Lab and later with GTE. It was after GTE (later Verizon) relocated his division to Salt Lake that he met and married his wife Linda Condie Rugg.
Pat was a member of St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in West Jordan, Utah, where he served diligently and was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was honored with becoming Grand Knight of the 4'h Degree. He was proud of his Irish heritage and became a member of the Hibernian Society where for years he helped organize and lead the St Patrick's Day parade. He loved his family, cherished his friends and shared his jokes and joy of life with everyone he met.
Pat is survived by his wife Linda; sons Sean (Desiree) and Brendan (Kristin); daughters LeeAnn Wilcox (Clint), Aimee Elliott and Rebecca Lee (Ken); brothers Dennis, Michael (Jeri), Tom, John (Cheryl Holz) and Bill (Ingrid Jaanson); sisters Dottie Dougherty (Matt Beeson), Peggy Rahberger (John), Kathleen Dougherty-Krulewitch (Harry), Maureen Rotramel and Roseanne Faccio (Tim); 16 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A private wake was held at Stark's Funeral Home. A funeral mass was celebrated at St Joseph the Worker in West Jordan, with interment at Riverton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School in Rock Island, IL.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2019