Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L.C. Gales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L.C. Gales


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L.C. Gales Obituary

L.C. Gales

January 6, 1946-October 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-L.C. Gales, 73, a resident of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Davenport, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 10:00 until the service time. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

L.C. Gales was born January 6, 1946 in Louisville, Mississippi a son of L.B. Brown and Carrie Chambers.

L.C. had worked for the J. I. Case Company. He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, and card games Bid Wiz and Spades and traveling. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

L.C. is survived by his children, LaRue Jackson of Rock Island, Lester Gill and Felisha Gill of Atlanta, Georgia, Jason Hall of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Amanda Gill and Stanley Gill of Atlanta, Georgia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Peggy Clark, L.J. Chambers and Gifford Chambers, all of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Casey Westerfield, and his brothers, Doug Brown, Roy Gales, W.B. Brown and Charles Gales. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now