Bruce LeRoy Danielsen
May 7, 1959-October 2, 2019
DAVENPORT-Bruce LeRoy Danielsen, 60, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. His death was unexpected and he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bruce was born on May 7, 1959 to Robert and Carol (Robinson) Danielsen in Davenport. He was a union brick layer for over 36 years.
Bruce was a family man and enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Vikings fan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Christopher Danielsen of Eldridge, IA and Robert Danielsen of East Moline, IL; brother, Randy Danielsen of Waukon Junction, IA; nephew, Jamey (Michelle) Danielsen; niece, Heather (Chip) Morris; six great nieces and nephews; longtime partner, Linda Nelson of Buffalo, IA; mother of his children, Teresa Torres of Davenport, IA; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 10, 2019