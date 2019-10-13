|
|
Edward Walter Barr
March 13, 1931-October 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Edward Walter Barr, 88, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at home. Cremation rites are to be performed and he will be inurned at Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport. Per Ed's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.
Ed was born March 13, 1931 in Davenport, the son of Viola and Israel Edward Barr. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1948 and served in the US Army during the Korean conflict.
Edward married Delores Moeller on August 21, 1954 in Davenport. He worked as a cement finisher for many construction companies until his retirement in 1992. He was an avid motorcyclist from the age of 15 and never gave up riding. Edward also served on The Board of Directors for the Milan Gun Club and his labor union.
Ed is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores and his daughter, Brenda along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack Barr and sister, JoAnne Maxwell.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019