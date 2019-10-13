Home

Dennis C. Hoffnagle


1929 - 2019
Dennis C. Hoffnagle

January 10, 1929-October 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dennis C. Hoffnagle, 90, of Davenport, passed away October 3, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Per his wishes, cremation rite will be accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later time. The family wishes any memorials to be made to a .

Dennis was born on January 10, 1929, in Monmouth, Illinois. He was the son of Miles and Maxine (Welty) Hoffnagle.

Dennis grew up in Chicago and attended high school at Lane Tech. He graduated from The University of Iowa, earning a B.A. in Physical Education, Masters in Education and a varsity letter in swimming. He taught for 36 years, 30 of which were in Biology and Earth Science at Davenport Central High School. He also farmed in the West Branch area for almost 30 years with friends Roger and Sam.

In Iowa City, Dennis met and married Ruth Woodhouse. This marriage lasted 64 years until her passing in 2015. Together they had three sons, Charles (Sharon), Rex (deceased), and Matthew (Dana). These boys and their wives have resulted in five grandsons, Miles, James, Brian, Carl and Eric; and six great grand-daughters, Samantha, Breanna, Marilyn, Ava, Luci and Pauline; great grandson Orion; and siblings: Jim (Betty) and Warren (Carrol). In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Larry "Buzz" (Doris)

Dennis was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye and enjoyed the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed being around family, making them laugh or smile. He will be missed.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019
