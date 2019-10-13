Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Kenneth Alley Quinn


1925 - 2019
Kenneth Alley Quinn Obituary

Kenneth Alley Quinn

August 23, 1925-October 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Kenneth Alley Quinn, 94, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Senior Star Memory Care surrounded and comforted by family. A visitation service celebrating Kenneth's life will be held on Monday, October 14th from 12-2PM at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2PM with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kenneth was born on August 23, 1925 in Lineville, IA, to Grover and Pansy Quinn. He enjoyed life on the farm with four brothers, Ray, Bob, Lem and Frank, and two sisters, Ruth and Viola. Kenneth was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in World War II (1943-1945), and was in the Battle of the Bulge where he received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Rock Island VFW Post 1303. He was a true patriot and was very proud of the strong military background in his family.

After serving his country Kenneth settled in Davenport and married Frieda Mae Nelson on July 30, 1949. Kenneth worked at Red Jacket Pump and retired after 30 years of service.

Kenneth loved to talk about his life experiences and was a great storyteller. He loved fishing, watching professional wrestling, listening to country music and watching old westerns. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed him "Poppy".

Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Kenneth (Susan) Quinn, and Michael (Sandy) Quinn, daughters, Sharon (Jose) Tariol, Cindy (Tom) Livingston and Penny (Terry) Plett, 11 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife, Frieda, and son, PFC Darryl Quinn.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Compassus Hospice staff and Senior Star at Elmore Place staff for making Kenneth and family comfortable during his final days. Both the daily care and final farewell went beyond all expectations of the family. Memorials may be made in Kenneth's honor to the National .

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 13, 2019
