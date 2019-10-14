|
Kenneth J. Wagner
January 22, 1940-October 10, 2019
WAPELLO-Kenneth J. Wagner, 79, of Wapello, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Blue Grass Cemetery, in Blue Grass. A Military Service will be conducted by the Blue Grass American Legion at the cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Blue Grass American Legion.
Kenneth was born on January 22, 1940 in Wapello, the son of Henry and Galilee Johnson Wagner. He married Delpha Holcomb on January 27, 1962 in Nichols, Iowa. They were married for 51 years. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2015.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era and was a lifetime member of the Blue Grass American Legion.
Kenneth retired from Roadway after driving over ten million miles in his trucking career. He also enjoyed working in the family auction business. He was a volunteer for the Nichols Fire Department and had also owned the Deep Rock gas station in Nichols.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and also playing golf, traveling and reading western novels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delpha and his daughter in law, Brenda.
Those left to honor his memory include one son, Kenneth Guy Wagner, of Congress, Arizona; two daughters, Andrea Pedersen and her husband Kent, of West Branch, and Vicki Sachleben and her husband Steve, of Blue Grass; four grandchildren, Steven Sachleben and his wife Robin, Michael Sachleben, Ellianne Sachleben and Elizabeth May Wagner.