Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Danaia Lynn Abbott


2019 - 2019
Danaia Lynn Abbott Obituary

Danaia Lynn Abbott

April 15, 2019-October 11, 2019

MOLINE-Danaia Lynn Abbott, nearly 6 month old daughter of Faith Armstrong, Moline and DeAndrew Abbott Sr., Rock Island, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Unity Point Trinity Rock Island. Visitation is from 4-6 PM Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a time of sharing at 6PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family. The family wishes that people wear white clothing to this celebration of life.

Danaia was born on April 15, 2019 in Bettendorf, a child was born and turned just as many hearts as she did eyes. She made more minds believe in miracles, her name was Danaia. She came and fixed a broken heart in her father and brought peace to her mother in more ways than a million.

Survivors include her parents; siblings, Tavionna Stevenson, Tanijah Stevenson, E'mya Coleman, Kadyn Stevenson, NaRayah Stevenson and DeAndrew Abbott Jr., grandparents; Roxanne Bleyaert, Moline, Dan (Beverly) Armstrong, Hampton, Shawn Abbott, East Moline and Deb, Kenneth Weinzweig, Coal Valley, and Janet DeRoo, Hampton.

She was preceded in death by great grandparents; Dan DeRoo, and Sharon Buchanan and great-great grandmother Claudine Ortiz .

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 14, 2019
