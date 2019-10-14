Home

Our Savior Lutheran Church
3775 Middle Rd
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church,
3775 Middle Rd,
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church,
3775 Middle Rd,
Bettendorf, IA
Scott C. Macomber


1944 - 2019
Scott C. Macomber Obituary

Scott C. Macomber

May 23, 1944-October 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Scott C. Macomber, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services for Scott will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at Church. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf.

Scott Charles Macomber was born May 23, 1944 in Miami, Florida, a son of Frank Pierce and Gertrude Virginia (Lloyd) Macomber. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and a Master's degree in Industrial Management and Engineering from the University of Iowa. He married Kathleen Ann Mueller on August 14, 1976 at Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. Scott retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in April of 2005, following 38 years of service. In his work career, Scott was an Industrial Engineer that worked his way to higher management positions at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC) at the Arsenal.

Scott and his wife, Kathleen, are members of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf. Scott was a member and past officer of the Lutheran Brotherhood and Thrivent Financial. He was very involved with church activities throughout his life and he also enjoyed camping, boating, choir singing, fishing trips to Minnesota with his in – laws, reading and playing computer games.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathleen; son, Brian (Kelsey) Macomber, Davenport; brother, Laird (Helen) Macomber, South Carolina; nieces, Jill (Ivan) Gevitz, New Jersey and Tia (Mike) Bacigalupi, South Carolina; several great nieces and nephews; brother in law, Paul (Nicole) Mueller and their daughter, Carly, Taylor Ridge; as well as many extended family members, friends and his special canine companion, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Scott's family would like to extend a special thank you to Andy at UnityPoint Hospice for his loving care and compassion.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 14, 2019
