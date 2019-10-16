|
Phyllis A. Maxfield
January 16, 1923- October 14, 2019
MORRISON-Phyllis A. Maxfield, 96, of Morrison, IL, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Morrison United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Noah Pannlilio officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 18th, at the Morrison United Methodist Church, and also from 9:30 until the time of the service on Saturday. A graveside service and interment will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 19th at the Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo, IL. Memorials to the Morrison United Methodist Church and the Odell Public Library have been established.
Phyllis A. Hillmer was born January 16, 1923 in Geneseo, IL to Harold and Belva (Wildman) Hillmer. She attended Geneseo schools, graduating with the class of 1941. During high school she was a drummer in the band. She married Stanley Maxfield of Prophetstown, IL, in Americus, GA on April 10, 1943. They were married 69 years until Stanley's passing in 2012. During WWII Phyllis worked as a telephone operator and later was employed by the Vend-Omack Company in Morrison. She was a long-time member of the Morrison United Methodist Church and enjoyed the church women's Monday Afternoon Club.
Phyllis had many admirable qualities; she didn't complain, was constant, reliable, and welcoming. She had an incredible memory and recall for names, places and people and believed in quality over quantity. Phyllis kept her shopping local to help keep the good local businesses stay in business. She could cook for an army and hosted holidays in her home. Phyllis had beautiful penmanship which she used writing letters to several long-term pen-pals. Her hobbies were varied, she enjoyed quilting, had a rabbit collection, enjoyed researching family genealogy, loved watching the backyard birds and deer, and had an affinity for crossword puzzles. She enjoyed traveling and had visited Belgium, Jerusalem, Hawaii, Canada and Germany. She was an avid supporter of organizations such as the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, the United Way, and Music Boosters.
Phyllis was the proud mother of nine children: Dr. Barry (Dorothy) Maxfield of Merrill, WI, the late Marcia (Bill) Morris of Moline, IL, Brian (Roberta) Maxfield of DeKalb, IL, Nancy (the late Terry) Carlson of Morrison, Jeffrey Lynn Maxfield (deceased), Janet (Tom) Beveroth of Morrison, Paul Maxfield of Morrison, Vaughn (Martina) Maxfield of Morrison, and Phillip (Anita) Maxfield of Leesburg, GA. Phyllis also had sixteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.