The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Bradley Thomas Boyd


1963 - 2019
Bradley Thomas Boyd Obituary

Bradley Thomas Boyd

August 23, 1963-October 12, 2019

BETTENDORF-Bradley Thomas Boyd, 56, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4pm at The Runge Mortuary and Monday one hour prior to the service at church. Per Brad's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made in Brad's name to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com,

He was born August 23, 1963 in Davenport to Dennis and Ruthann (Stoltenberg) Boyd. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He spent most of his professional life in the golf industry and later worked as a sales representative for Wayne Engineering (Curbtender) in Cedar Falls, IA. He enjoyed playing golf and spending many hours in a duck blind.

Brad is survived by his parents, Dennis and Ruthann Boyd, Bettendorf; sisters, Bridget Boyd-Carlson, Davenport, and Beckette (David) Boyd-Hoover, Pleasant Hill, CA; nieces, Addie Carlson, Davenport, and Eleanor and Audrey Hoover, Pleasant Hill, CA. His grandparents preceded him in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2019
