Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
William N. "Bill" French


1957 - 2019
William N. "Bill" French Obituary

William N. "Bill" French

January 1, 1957-October 14, 2019

PEORIA-William N. "Bill" French, 62, of Peoria, died unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria surrounded by his family. Funeral services to celebrate Bill's life will be 1p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 12p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born on January 1, 1957 in Davenport, a son of Ivan "Pete" and Betty (Leslie) French. He served our country in the Army in the mid 70's. Bill was united in marriage to Diane Eckhardt on October 5, 1996 on her father's farm in Orion, Illinois.

Bill worked as a supervisor at XPAC before moving to Peoria and has also worked in logistics.

Bill loved being outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales looking for treasurers or a good deal. Bill loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids very much, and also his buddy and canine pal, Odie.

Survivors include his wife, Diane, Peoria, children: Rachel French, Mountain Grove, Missouri, Andrea (Raymond) Brown, Davenport, Stephanie (Brian) Zirkel, Davenport, Dennis French, Davenport, Chad (Sarah) Lenning, Morton, Illinois, Tracie Lenning, Orion, Illinois, and Austin Bennett, Springlake, Illinois; 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; siblings: Susan (Frank) Caes, Hale, Iowa, Gary (Chris) French, Marcia French, and Mary French, all of Davenport; father-in-law, Keith Eckhardt, Orion, brothers-in-law, Byron, Edgar, and Keith Eckhardt, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and Dennis French.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2019
