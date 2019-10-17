|
William N. "Bill" French
January 1, 1957-October 14, 2019
PEORIA-William N. "Bill" French, 62, of Peoria, died unexpectedly Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on January 1, 1957 in Davenport, a son of Ivan "Pete" and Betty (Leslie) French. He served our country in the Army in the mid 70's. Bill was united in marriage to Diane Eckhardt on October 5, 1996 on her father's farm in Orion, Illinois.
Bill worked as a supervisor at XPAC before moving to Peoria and has also worked in logistics.
Bill loved being outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales looking for treasurers or a good deal. Bill loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids very much, and also his buddy and canine pal, Odie.
Survivors include his wife, Diane, Peoria, children: Rachel French, Mountain Grove, Missouri, Andrea (Raymond) Brown, Davenport, Stephanie (Brian) Zirkel, Davenport, Dennis French, Davenport, Chad (Sarah) Lenning, Morton, Illinois, Tracie Lenning, Orion, Illinois, and Austin Bennett, Springlake, Illinois; 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; siblings: Susan (Frank) Caes, Hale, Iowa, Gary (Chris) French, Marcia French, and Mary French, all of Davenport; father-in-law, Keith Eckhardt, Orion, brothers-in-law, Byron, Edgar, and Keith Eckhardt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and Dennis French.
