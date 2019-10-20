|
|
Veletta R. Jolly
July 18, 1925-October 14, 2019
ADEL-Veletta Rosamond Jolly, 94, died on October 14, 2019, at Adel Acres.
Vi was born on July 18, 1925, in Appanoose County to Charles and Ella (Eaton) Tarbell. She married Cleland Jolly on November 18, 1945 in Moravia, and together they raised their three children, Janice, JoLinda, and James.
She worked as a sales clerk for Spartan's for a few years before choosing to stay home with her growing family. She loved to volunteer her time and was part of the Auxiliary at Genesis West Hospital. Her generous spirit and hard work also supported the mission of the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport.
Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Cleland, who died in 2002, her grandson Russell Jolly, and nine of her 10 siblings. She is survived by her children Janice (Robert) Straight of Urbandale, JoLinda Jolly of Waukee, and James (Maureen) of Crystal Lake, IL; grandchildren Chad (Robyn) Straight of Des Moines, Anne (Maurice) Fulton of Greensboro, NC; and great-grandchildren Kayla Straight and Elijah Quinn Fulton.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, October 26, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at 3 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Moravia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport. To view the entire obituary for Vi and leave online condolences for Vi's family please visit. www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019