|
Jeffrey Alan Nordeen
October 15, 2019
DAVENPORT-Jeffrey Alan Nordeen, 71, was the friend you'd love to have, strong willed, in fact, some would say stubborn. But only when he thought it was the right thing to do. He was the "go-to" friend in his circle for smart, common sense answers on pretty much the entire spectrum of life's questions, even medical ones.
He was a medic in Vietnam and the head of a U.S. Army dispensary in the North, west of Chou Lai. A doctor only visited once every week or sometimes two weeks to help him out with tough issues. One day, after treating some really tough injuries, even requiring surgeries, from wounds incurred in heavy fighting, the doctor told him to take a break and join him in Chou Lai at the officers club. Grabbing the last seat on the helicopter, he did, although he was called back about 3 a.m. in the morning to "clean up" after a devastating attack on "Mary Ann" - the name of the U.S. encampment he served. Practically everyone on Mary Ann had died and the Army gave him a medal for his work there.
Upon returning to the U.S. he decided not to pursue his medical career, but became a Master Carpenter installing custom kitchens for his father's business Nordeen's Kitchen Center - a business for 45 years on 2nd Street in Davenport, IA. He said, unlike medicine, he liked the fact that he could accurately predict the outcome of his work and deliver what he said. When the kitchen store closed, he worked at Home Depot in the kitchen department continuing to help design many Quad City kitchens. Jeff was a religious man who cared for his father, Gene Nordeen, and mother Marylou Nordeen, until their deaths.
Jeff passed away October 15 at Genesis Hospice House, Bettendorf, with family at his side. A graveside service at Rock Island National Cemetery will be held in the Spring 2020. Jeff was married to Pam Nordeen for nearly 39 years, and had three children and two step children. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Nordeen Estes, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and his children, Heather Courtney and Elizabeth Nordeen, both of Ames, IA, Air Force Lieutenant Col. Doctor Steven Nordeen, Spokane, WA, and step children, Wendy Clark, Denver, CO, and Christine Wolf, Stockton, IA. He has 9 grandchildren.
