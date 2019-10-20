|
Robin Elaine (Bonnett) Ciccotelli
October 19th, 1960-October 17th, 2019
BETTENDORF-Robin Elaine (Bonnett) Ciccotelli passed away on Thursday October 17th, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, after a 16-year battle with cancer. She was a warrior from Day One of her cancer diagnosis to the very end. We will remember her as a guiding light of grace and determination.
Robin was born on October 19th, 1960 to Robert and Elaine Bonnett. She graduated from Rock Island High School and Augustana College. While at Augie, she met the love of her life, Gary "Gino" Ciccotelli. They were married on August 14th, 1982 and had two children. Robin worked hard to transform their home into an enjoyable space for fellowship, and cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Robin retired in 2018 after 20 years of teaching music in the Davenport School District to the 5th-8th grade band students of Eisenhower and Sudlow. She loved teaching and watching music enrich the lives of her students.
Robin is survived by: her husband, Gary "Gino" Ciccotelli; daughter and son-in-law Jaime and Chad Weldon, and their children: Paige and Aubrey; son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Kirsten Ciccotelli, and their children: Alexander, Benjamin, and Quinn; her father Robert (Shirley) Bonnett; brothers: Greg (Debbie) Bonnett, Glynn (Diane Steele-Kies) Bonnett, and Kent (Pattie) Bonnett; and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Bonnett, and her granddaughter, Chelsea Weldon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Weerts Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10th from 1:00 – 5:00pm. Memorial donations may be made in Robin's name to the Sudlow Band.
Please honor Robin's memory by being kind to each other, living each day to the fullest, and striving to find something to be grateful for each day.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2019