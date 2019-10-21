|
Carl A. Liebscher
February 6, 1929-October 20, 2019
DAVENPORT-Carl A. Liebscher was born February 6, 1929 in New Braunfels, TX to Alfred and Franziska (Dittlinger) Liebscher. He passed peacefully at his home overlooking the Mississippi River, surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 20th.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the Notre Dame Club leading the rosary at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to pray.
Carl attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1949. It was there that he met his life-long love, Mary Agnes Garside, of Davenport, IA, a student at Saint Mary's College. They were married October 11, 1950 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Following, Carl served in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in Texas during the Korean War before the couple eventually settled in Davenport.
He served 18 years as a Vice President in the Trust Department at the First National Bank of Moline, and then completed the final 10 years of his professional career as Director of Investments at Deere & Co. He remained active in his retirement, advising the Diocese of Davenport in financial matters.
Carl and Mary Agnes raised eight children. With a strong devotion to his Catholic faith, he was involved at both Sacred Heart School and Assumption High School. He also had a deep love for the University of Notre Dame, and has multiple children and grandchildren who are graduates.
Throughout his life, he and Mary Agnes traveled extensively throughout the U.S., especially enjoying time in the Colorado mountains. Carl had a passion for gardening and downhill skiing, which he took up at the age of 40. He took his final run on the slopes on his 88th birthday. Additionally, Carl had a great love of music and nurtured the appreciation of it in his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed the Outing Club men's bowling league in his early years, had a deep appreciation for his German heritage, and more recently was fascinated by the study of gravity.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Agnes, Davenport; his children Larry (Mary) Liebscher, Waterloo, Mary Fran (Mike) Stopulos, Bettendorf, Beth (Greg) Scott, Davenport, Phil (Leslie) Liebscher, Sewickley, PA, Sheila (Dave) Momont, La Crosse, WI, Greg (Kathy) Liebscher, Colorado Springs, CO, and Sara (Pam Porter) Liebscher, St. Joseph, MI; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters Maria Liebscher and Sister Loretta Liebscher, both of San Antonio, TX.
Mr. Liebscher was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Robert, a granddaughter, Lauren Liebscher Simon, and a great-grandson, Jacob Simon. May they rest in peace.
The Liebscher family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Deanna Pate, Carl's caregiver and friend for over the past year. Her loving and compassionate care allowed Carl to stay in his beloved home alongside Mary Agnes.
Memorials may be made to the Robert A. Liebscher Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Notre Dame, the Wendell Foster Home in Owensboro, KY (a facility that empowers people with disabilities and was home to Carl's son, Robert, for 18 years), or Sacred Heart Cathedral.
