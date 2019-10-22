|
Dale A. Burkhardt
August 30, 1930-October 19, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dale A. Burkhardt, 89, of Bettendorf, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 14th and Brady Streets, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Dale passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Dale Alfred Burkhardt was born on August 30, 1930 in Denver, Iowa, a son of Earl and Melinda (Orth) Burkhardt. He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Korean War and was honored to participate in the Honor Flight alongside his fellow veterans.
Dale was united in marriage to Dorothy A. Horstmann on January 3, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They have shared over 66 years of marriage and memories together.
He retired from Ralston Purina in 1991 after 34 years of service and then went to work at River Valley Co-op and Liqui-Grow until he was 84 years old.
Dale had a tremendous work ethic, if he wasn't working, you could find him tinkering on something at home or at a grandchild's sporting event or activity. He cherished his family and enjoyed coaching youth baseball and woodworking. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy, Bettendorf, children: Dennis (Judith) Burkhardt, Las Vegas, Denise (Doug) Miller, and Diane (Bob) Rogan, all of Bettendorf, eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers and a sister.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019