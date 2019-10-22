|
Stephen D. Johnson
February 1, 1973-October 19, 2019
BUFFALO-Stephen D. Johnson, 46, of Buffalo, IA, passed away Saturday, October 19,2019 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. A Memorial Visitation for Stephen will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Tracy Gibbs.
Stephen was born February 1, 1973 in Dubuque, Iowa, a son of Fred and Donna (Deatherage) Johnson. He loved to sing and entertain people. Singing was his true passion in life. He also loved spending time with his large group of friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Tracy Gibbs; sons, Joseph, Timothy and Cody Johnson; step children, Candie, Dustin and Nick; 3 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren and 1 grandchild due in December. Also surviving are his parents, Fred and Donna Johnson and brothers, Keith, Matthew and Johnathan Johnson.
Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019