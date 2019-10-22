|
|
Randy V. Groves
January 21, 1960-October 18, 2019
DAVENPORT-Randy V. Groves, 59, of Davenport, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 1:30p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Randy was born on January 21, 1960 in Davenport, a son of Oron and Shirley (Woods) Groves.
Among survivors are his sisters: Chris (Jim) Hendricksen, Pamela Haussmann, Brenda Petersen, and Shelly (Kenny Earnest) Carr, all of Davenport; his former wife, Debbie Beaver and a step-son, Danny.
To visit the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019