Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Randy V. Groves


1960 - 2019
Randy V. Groves Obituary

Randy V. Groves

January 21, 1960-October 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Randy V. Groves, 59, of Davenport, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home. Graveside services will be 1:30p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Randy was born on January 21, 1960 in Davenport, a son of Oron and Shirley (Woods) Groves.

Among survivors are his sisters: Chris (Jim) Hendricksen, Pamela Haussmann, Brenda Petersen, and Shelly (Kenny Earnest) Carr, all of Davenport; his former wife, Debbie Beaver and a step-son, Danny.

To visit the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019
