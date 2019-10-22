Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Louck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck Obituary

Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck

May 13, 1928-October 19, 2019

PRINCETON-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Clarence L. "Peewee" Louck, 91, of Princeton, IA and Long Grove, IA, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Mr. Louck died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at West Wing Place in DeWitt, IA.

Clarence LeRoy Louck was born on May 13, 1928 in Shale City, IL, the son of Richard and Martha (Simpson) Louck. In August of 1948 he married Jacquelin L. Kuehl. She preceded him in death in 1992. Mr. Louck worked as a union cement finisher most frequently with Dean Fry Construction and Priester Construction. He retired in 2008. "Peewee" enjoyed hunting, fishing, and garage sales. He most especially enjoyed dancing and country music.

He is survived by – 3 Daughters: Sherri Miller and Tammi Louck, both of Davenport and Wanda Louck of Pekin, IL; 2 Sons: Clarence (Evelyn) Louck of Goodfield, IL, and Jeffrey (Debbie) Louck of Davenport; and numerous Grand and Great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by- his Wife: Jacqueline; a Daughter: Teresa; 2 Sons: Richard and Steven; and a Brother: Everett.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Wing Place at the DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now