Joseph A. Woods
August 4, 1949-October 19, 2019
MOLINE-Joseph A. Woods, 70, of Moline, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.
Joseph Alan Woods was born August 4, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Robert & Mary (Huscko) Woods. On February 28, 1970, Joseph was united in marriage to Myra Jean Stowe at First Christian Church in Davenport.
Joseph was employed as a water treatment plant operator. He was a member of the VFW, and was a past President of Mississippi Valley Country & Western Association. Joe was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, was a skilled blues guitarist, and musician, and a professional karaoke DJ.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Myra; his son, Joseph Woods II of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Laleña "Lollie" (Howard Stentz III) Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, David Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Kasha (Brandon) Woods-Carden, Khylan (Travis) Woods, Audrey Wilson, and Maxwell Woods; great-grandchildren, Jordan Puckett, Cecilia Nelson, Jaylin Puckett, MaKenna Puckett, and Jensen Carden; Sisters, Beverly (Paul) Burroughs, and Cathy Olinger; a brother, E. Daniel "Woody" Woods, and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Stowe and Art Stowe.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Anderson, Shirley Groves, Linda Kay Woods, and a son-in-law, William Wilson.
