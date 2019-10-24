|
Claude Roland Pierce
January 13, 1937-October 18, 2019
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-Claude Roland Pierce, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully, after receiving his wife's blessing, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Inpatient Hospice Unit within St, Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Brody Tubough. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Claude was born January 13, 1937, in Lawler, Iowa, the youngest child to Merle and Frances (Marvets) Pierce. He attended school in Lawler and served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. Claude was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Lou Shanahan. After retirement, he enjoyed living in Arizona. Claude enjoyed country music, watching old western shows and hunting. He was known for being a jokester. His greatest joy was his family. Claude will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Claude is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Pierce; eight daughters, Cathy (Chuck) Smith, Cynthia Shanahan, Claudia (Dave) Spoden, Connie (Jim) Curtis, Cheryl (Rick) Schemmel, Carolyn Pierce, Chris (Brian) Moody, and Carmen (Javier) Pierce; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Claude Jr.; grandson, Joshua; great-granddaughter, Carley; and siblings, Hazel Usher, Loretta Weiters, Rena Kalvig, Eunice Bowers, Cletus Pierce and Calvin Pierce.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Claude's memory.
