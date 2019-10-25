|
Sandra "Sandy" M. Sohr
August 15, 1938-October 23, 2019
DAVENPORT-Sandra "Sandy" M Sohr, 81, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home with her beloved children by her side. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11am – 1pm with a service at 1pm Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Iowa Heritage Foundation or to the Edward Congregation Church Caregiver Program.
Sandra Kay Miller was born August 15, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Elwood (Al) and Iola (Dollie) Miller. Sandy graduated from Davenport High in 1956. She married David J. Sohr on October 17, 1959 in Clinton, Iowa; he passed away in July 2000. She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1960; in 1962 they moved to Davenport on the Mississippi to make it their home.
Sandy taught social studies in Tipton, Bettendorf, and Davenport secondary schools. She graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, with a Master's Degree in Regional Studies in 1985. She served as project administrator for Quad Cities Vision for the Future from 1988-1991. She returned to teach at Davenport North High, retiring in 1998. She was also a member of the Edwards Congregational UCC.
During her retirement, she could be found kayaking the Mississippi River, biking, hiking, camping, and spending quality time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Allison (Michael) Niemela; son Gregory (Dawn) Sohr; grandchildren Ava and Matti; and her brother J. Douglas Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for all of their love and compassion during this difficult time.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 25, 2019