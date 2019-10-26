|
|
Jeanne Grimm
October 28,1928-October 24, 2019
DEWITT-Jeanne Grimm, 90, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away early Thursday, October 24, 2019, at WellSpire Westwing Place in DeWitt.
Jeanne was born October 28,1928, to Maurice and Leola (Barber) Seastrand. She was united in marriage to William (Bill) Grimm August 16,1946. They were together for 58 years until his death in 2004.
Jeanne was a merchandising manager for Younkers where she received a Certificate of Merit and a bonus for being a $100,000 sales associate in less than six months. She worked at Younkers for ten years then was employed by Hy-Vee as the cosmetic, craft and gift department manager for nine years, retiring in 1993.
Jeanne loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Bingo and cards. She was a fantastic cook who's table was always beautifully decorated. She embroidered many quilts, towels and dresser scarves which are treasured by her family.
Jeanne is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Ray) Hernandez, and Cori (Wayne) Chapman and by her son, Pete (Sara) Grimm, six grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She dearly loved them all.
Jeanne also loved the hard working Westwing staff, who was a second loving family to her and her dear and loyal sister, Alice Carber, who visited her daily. Jeanne was preceded in death by one angel in particular, Matthew Allen Sachleben.
Per Jeanne's wishes no funeral services will be held. Following cremation, Jeanne will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019