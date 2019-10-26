Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Bill A. Whitlock


1953 - 2019
Bill A. Whitlock Obituary

Bill A. Whitlock

August 21, 1953-October 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bill A. Whitlock, 66, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral services for Bill will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born on August 21, 1953 in Rock Island, a son of William and Ruth Engle Whitlock. He married Becky Ballard on June 8, 1991 in Davenport. Bill worked as a maintenance technician at the Handicap Development Center, Davenport. Bill was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aeries No. 695 in Iowa City, Iowa and Coastal Alabama Eagles, Aeries No. 4549, Gulf Shores, Alabama. He served as the President of the State of Iowa Fraternal Order of the Eagles from 2010-2011. Bill was a former member of Davenport Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aeries No. 235.

Survivors include his wife, Becky; stepchildren, Melissa (Kyle) Gottschalk, Lowden, IA., Jarrod (Nicky) Conger, Davenport, Jay Hendee, Frank Hendee and Randy Hendee; six grandchildren; nieces, Cindy (Joe) Robinson, Rock Island and Melissa (Christian) Cook, Orion; siblings, Carol Whitlock, Rock Island and Randy Pauwels, Davenport; and several great nieces and great nephews.

His parents and a sister, Betty Nissen, preceded Bill in death. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019
