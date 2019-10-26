|
Richard Harvey Ellsworth
March 12, 1945-October 24, 2019.
DURANT-Richard Harvey Ellsworth, 74, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport . A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00, prior to the service. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant American Legion or a in Richard's memory.
Richard was born in Davenport on March 12, 1945, the son of Charles Harvey and Mary Alice (Hannah) Ellsworth. He graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1962. He later attended St. Ambrose University, where he earned his Bachelor Degree in 1982. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1967-1969. Richard married Jean Boecker on November 22, 1969 in Mediapolis, Iowa.
Richard was an Engineer with Bendix Corporation in Davenport and later with Red Jacket Pump. Richard retired from Radec Engineering in Denver, Iowa. He was a member of the Durant American Legion Post# 430. He was also a past member of the American Legion and the Lions Club in Denver, Iowa. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially playing golf and tending to his flower gardens. He also enjoyed playing Chess with his close friend, Frank Hamilton.
Richard will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Jean; two brothers, Robert Ellsworth of Durant and William (Shirley) Ellsworth of Durant; and their special foreign exchange student, Jean Saslawsky of Paris, France; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sandy Dick; three half sisters, Lois Ritter, Betty Dirksen, and Lois Riexinger; and one half brother, Jim Ellsworth.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019