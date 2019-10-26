Home

Jerry Lee Edwards

Jerry Lee Edwards Obituary

October 20, 1981- October 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jerry Lee Edwards, 37, of Davenport, IA passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL after an extended illness. He was born October 20, 1981 in Davenport, IA to Gerald V. and Diana Lynn Brundies. His mother and grandparents preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Landon Carson Edwards; his father, Jerry Brundies and brothers, Randall Joseph Brundies and Michael James Edwards. Jerry worked as a forklift operator. He loved to play and watch football and baseball. He was a great fan of Iowa Hawkeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Jerry and his son both shared a love for scary movies.

Private family service will be held.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019
