Irene Duwa

Irene Duwa Obituary

Irene Duwa

June 23, 1924-October 23, 2019

LOST NATION-Irene Duwa, 95, of Lost Nation passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Her funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lost Nation with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lost Nation. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lost Nation. Lahey & Dawson Funeral Service of Lost Nation is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019
