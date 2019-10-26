Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maypoles Fire House
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy F. Otto


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy F. Otto Obituary

Amy F. Otto

November 18, 1950-October 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-A Celebration of Life Gathering for Amy F. Otto, 68, a resident of Davenport, will be Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Maypoles Fire House. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Amy passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City, surrounded by her family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Amy Frances Oliver was born November 18, 1950 in Princeton, Kentucky, a daughter of Coy and Willie Mae (Rogers) Oliver.

Amy enjoyed playing Bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and family and watching westerns.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Those left to honor her memory include her fiancé, Mike Arnold, Davenport; children: Gary (Rachelle) Erbst, Henderson, Kentucky, and Sherrie Elliott, Lakeland, Florida; stepchildren: Heather (Jim) Schneider, Davenport and Tawnya Stiles, Maysville; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Grace Baker and Nancy Wallace, both of Princeton, Kentucky, Ruby (Butch) Miller, Rock Island, and Gene (Cate) Oliver, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings.

For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now