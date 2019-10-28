|
Richard R. "Butch" Schluter
November 26, 1951-October 27, 2019
LOWDEN-Richard R. "Butch" Schluter, age 67, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Sunday October 27, 2019 with his family by his side. Memorial services to celebrate Butche's life will be held at Zion United Church of Christ on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Butch was never much of a suit guy, so please feel free to dress casual, as Jeans and John Deere shirts are welcomed!
Butch was born to Ray and Fern (Toerber) Schluter in Davenport on November 26, 1951. On February 7, 1998 Butch married Sigrun Rau, and at age 48, welcomed his first child, Makayla, "the apple of his eye".
After finishing high school, he joined the National Guard and then spent the rest of his life doing what he enjoyed most, farming. He was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ and served on the board of directors at American Trust and Savings Bank in Lowden. Butch enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, bowling, inventing elaborate constructions, building projects, and playing a highly competitive game of monopoly with his daughter.
Butch was a loving and gentle man, beloved by many and always ready to lend a helping hand. His kindness and humor will be deeply missed.
Butch is survived by his wife and his daughter Makayla of Lowden; stepsons, Ben (Stacy) Traver of Lowden, Alan Egli and fiancee' Lindsey Given of Lowden; stepdaughters, Tracy Johnson of Bettendorf and Becky Abbott of Davenport; his sisters, Sandra (Allen) Koch, Sharon (Robert) Johnson, Teri (Mark) Hormann; his mother-in-law Helga Rau of Germany; sister-in-laws Connie (Darrell) West of California, Anette (Achim) Glaum of Germany and Walburga (Karl-Heinz) Guber of Germany; many wonderful step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Peggy; his sister Sheila; and his father-in-law Ottmar.
Chapman Funeral Home is caring for Butch and his family. Condolences and memories can be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 28, 2019