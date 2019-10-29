|
Donna K. Sparrow
October 26, 2019
HAMPTON-Donna K. Sparrow, 78, formerly of Hampton, IL, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Services in celebration of her life will be 10:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be 5-8 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorial donations may be made to The .
Donna was born in 1941, the daughter of David and Marie Allensworth. On July 4, 1963, Donna married Dean Sparrow in Quincy, IL. She retired after many years of doing home health care. She loved to do many crafts including crochet, ceramics, macramé, embroidery and gardening. She was a true lover of yard sales. She and Dean enjoyed spending free time camping with their dog Bandit and having their grandkids over for visits. She was a dedicated mother and wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, often having the entire family over to eat and play cards.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette (Jim) Allison-Glaser of Bettendorf, IA and JoNita (Chris) Mitchell of Silvis, IL; son-in-law, Dennis Glaser of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Emilie (Brandon) Williamson of Hampton, IL Samantha Glaser, Garrett Allison-Glaser, Glenda (Jimi) Allison-Glaser, all of Bettendorf, Randi (Andy) Allison-Glaser, Moline and Joseph Stark of Silvis; great-grandchildren Emma Havemann of Bettendorf and Griffen Hofmann of Littleton CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, daughter Julie, and siblings David, Juanita and Carol.
Words of encouragement and remembrances may be expressed to Donna's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com