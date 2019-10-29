Home

Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
Curtis P. "Curt" Schroeder


1943 - 2019
Curtis P. "Curt" Schroeder Obituary

FULTON-Curtis P. "Curt" Schroeder, age 76 of Fulton, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Pape Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM. Following the services cremation rites will be accorded with burial at a later date in the Fulton township Cemetery.

Curt was born in Moline, IL on September 28, 1943, the son of Howard and Irene (Moens) Schroeder. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1961. Curt married Roine Fanth on June 26, 1963. He later married Debbie Jungjohann on November 14, 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Curt was a commercial floor layer with Local 1310 Carpet Layers Union, St. Louis, MO. He had worked for Plumb's in Moline for several years. Curt was a member of the Clinton Street Rods, Vintage Rods of the Quad Cities and NSRA. He was very active in the Rock Island Class of 61 Education Foundation. He loved his dog Murphy, enjoyed jazz and 50's and 60's music, old friends and family, and had attempted both bicycle riding and golfing.

Curt is survived by his wife Debbie; 2 daughters, Julie Falline of Shorewood, MN and Wendi (Todd) Sunlin of Milan; 4 grandchildren, Dane, Kade and Erin Falline and Tate Sunlin; 2 step-children, Julie (William) Raab of Clinton and James (Rebecca) Jungjohann of Castle Rock, CO; 4 step-grandchildren, Cameron (Paige) and Evan Raab and Erik and Jared Jungjohann; 2 step-great grandchildren, Archie and Felix and a brother, Loren (Maura) Schroeder of Lynn Haven, FL He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Jodi Lea. Memorials may be made to the Clinton Humane Society, Kings Harvest Pet Rescue or the Rock Island Class of 61 Education Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 29, 2019
