Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Janit G. Harper-Waage


1944 - 2019
Janit G. Harper-Waage Obituary

Janit G. Harper-Waage

June 6, 1944-October 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Janit G. Harper-Waage, 75, a resident of Davenport, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Janit passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Janit Glory Harper was born on June 6, 1944 in Fairfield, Iowa, a daughter of Nova and Ethel (Hines) Harper. She was united in marriage to David Waage on May 27, 1992 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2008.

She worked for many years as manager/bartender at Big Daddy's on the Hilltop on Harrison Street in Davenport.

Janit enjoyed reading novels, playing games and puzzles and doing crafts in her younger years.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Survivors include her children: Todd (Karen) Gilland, Davenport, Melanie Simmons, Bettendorf, and Chad Gilland, Davenport; grandchildren, Destiny, Ethelia and Sara; a sister, Judy Mellott, Fairfield, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Jeffrey Gilland, son-in-law, DeWaun Simmons, and 6 brothers and 6 sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 29, 2019
