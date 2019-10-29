|
|
Delores A. "Dee" Greim
February 22, 1935-October 28, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Delores A. "Dee" Greim, 84, a resident of Davenport, will be 11am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Wednesday at church from 10am until the time of the service. Dee passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Unity Point Trinity Bettendorf. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Delores Ann Bredar was born February 22, 1935 in Davenport, a daughter of Nicholas and Olga (Freund) Bredar. She was an assembler at Eagle Signal and sold cars in the area. Dee enjoyed dancing, going out to eat, socializing and shopping.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kings Harvest No Kill Shelter.
Those left to honor her memory include her children: Donald (Jody) Thiessen, Long Grove, and Sharon Evans, Davenport; grandchildren: Donovan, Nicholas, Ryan, Ilea, and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Odin, Melody, Joao, Leandro, Ixchel, Asuna, Lily, Lola, Jameson and Harrison; and her two fur kids, Alfredo and Chewy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother in infancy and life-long partner, Willard Schwartz.
Online condolences may be made to Dee's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 29, 2019