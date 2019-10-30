Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St
Orion, IL 61273
(309) 526-3325
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CASI
1035 West Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Appleby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kimbel Appleby


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Kimbel Appleby Obituary

Nancy Kimbel Appleby

November 3, 1956-October 11, 2019

SHERRARD-Nancy Kimbel Appleby, 62, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island.

Per Nancy's wishes, her body has been donated to science for medical research. The family will be greeting guests and sharing a meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 3rd at CASI, 1035 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. Inurnment of cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic Gonda Building for Vascular Research (200 First Street SW; Rochester, MN 55905 or online at philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) or the QC Animal Welfare Center (724 2nd Ave. W.; Milan, IL 61264).

Nancy was born on November 3, 1956, in Rock Island, the daughter of Dale A. and Mary Eileen (Green) Kimbel. She married David S. Appleby on June 30, 1995, in Rock Island. She retired in 2015 from Walmart where she worked as the Claims Supervisor.

Nancy was always happiest when she was in the kitchen, whether she was canning, cooking, or catering for different gatherings. She volunteered her time at the QCCA Expo Center for 20 years. She also loved to spend her time camping with her family and friends. Nancy also liked to work on crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Dave; siblings, Connie (Jerry) Pitzer, Davenport, Mark Kimbel, Davenport, and Sally (Mike) Jackson, Rock Island; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Heidi Kimbel and Amy Kimbel.

Memories may be shared online at www.esterdahl.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now