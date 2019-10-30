Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard A. Kunkel


1960 - 2019
Richard A. Kunkel Obituary

Richard A. Kunkel

June 10, 1960-October 12, 2017

DAVENPORT-Richard A. Kunkel, 57, a resident of Davenport, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 12, 2017 at his home. A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held at11am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at the funeral home.

Richard was born June 10, 1960 in Davenport a son of Cyril J. "Cy" and Mary Ann (Benson) Kunkel. He graduated from Assumption in 1979. Richard had worked as a truck driver in the local area for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, 3402 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, IA 52803.

Survivors include his siblings and their spouses; Patricia and Hal Mann, Michael and Susie Kunkel, Jeffrey, Kathleen, and Kevin Kunkel; nieces and nephews, Emily Mann, Jamie (Matthew) Thompson, and Brian Myhre; great nieces and nephews, Ethan, Alyssa, and Izac Thompson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Richard's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019
