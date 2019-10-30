Home

Zion Lutheran Church
1216 W 8th St
Davenport, IA 52802
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1216 West 8th Street
Davenport, IA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for Elsa (Kershaw)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Elizabeth Babka (Libbie) (Kershaw)


1962 - 2019
Elsa Elizabeth Babka (Libbie) (Kershaw) Obituary

Elsa (Libbie) Elizabeth Babka (Kershaw)

January 20, 1962-October 27, 2019

BETTENDORF-Elsa (Libbie) Elizabeth Babka (Kershaw), passed away on October 27 after an extended illness at the age of 57 in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Born on January 20, 1962 to Ralph and Lois (Johnson) Kershaw, Libbie was a loving mother, sister and friend to so so many. She leaves behind two daughters, Grace and Sarah Babka of Bettendorf, Iowa , her brother Michael (Liz) Kershaw of Naperville, Illinois, sister Kimberly (Bruce) Travis of Newtown, Connecticut, nieces Tessa (Bob) Mosteller of Dallas Texas, Whitney (Douglas) Rooker of Atlanta, GA, Alisha Stoltz of Denver, Colorado, nephews Tyler Travis of Glasgow, Kentucky and Blaine (Laura) Clemmens of Petaluma, California, along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Libbie was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Lois and her brother Jeffrey Kershaw.

Visitation will be on October 31 at 10:00 am, a memorial service at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 West 8th Street, Davenport, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Zion Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019
