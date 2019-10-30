|
Martin 'Marty' David Lemaster
February 4, 1953-October 29, 2019
MUSCATINE-Martin 'Marty' David Lemaster, 66, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home – Iowa City.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County, or Iowa City Hospice in his name. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Marty was born on February 4, 1953 in Muscatine, the son of Bill and Patricia Collins Lemaster. He married Carolyn 'Smitty' Smith on November 24, 1973 in Davenport.
He graduated in 1971 from Muscatine High School. He had been a transportation broker for many years, and owned Total Freight Solutions for over a decade with his wife.
Marty enjoyed reading, listening to blues and classic rock music, and loved visiting with family and friends.
Marty is survived by his wife, Carolyn 'Smitty' Lemaster of Muscatine; two daughters, Kerry McBride and husband, Trey, of Rockledge, Florida, and Kate Lemaster of Waterloo; two grandsons, Evan and Colin McBride; siblings, Father Scott Lemaster of Charlotte, and Mary Lemaster of Muscatine, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mike; and one sister, Pam Gaeta.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 30, 2019