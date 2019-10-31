|
Charles E. "Chuck" Bracey
August 20, 1932-October 28, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Charles E. "Chuck" Bracey, 87, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Memorial services to celebrate Chuck's life will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with visitation at 10am and a funeral service at 11:30 am at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church in Blue Grass. A second service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Ovid, MI on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.
Charles was born to John and Helen (Yariger) Bracey on August 20, 1932 near Ovid, MI, where they farmed. He graduated in 1950 from Ovid High School. On October 24, 1953, Charles married Patricia Joan Albaugh. In 1951, he enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and proudly served until 1955 on the destroyer escort USS J.W. Wilke. He achieved rank of Petty Officer, 2nd Class and was stationed mainly in Key West, FL. While there, Charles and Joan met special people who became lifelong friends. He was proud to be a Mason and most recently joined the Gyros organization in Davenport.
Following the Navy, Charles and Joan resided near Ovid, MI, where Charles started his true passion, farming, particularly dairy, becoming one of the top dairy farmers in the area. In 1968, he was named Outstanding Young Farmer by the St. Johns Jaycees. He was very proud of the agriculture courses he took at Michigan State University and was a lifelong Spartan fan. After farming, Chuck worked for Production Credit Association during the 1970's and 80's and helped many, via the farm credit business to become productive farmers. For many years, he was highly respected for his knowledge of production farming and agricultural lending.
Chuck loved the many weekends spent at Houghton Lake, MI, with his family and friends. He was especially gracious and giving to his children's friends when they visited Houghton Lake and loved keeping in touch with them. Many hours were spent boating, fishing, golfing and skiing. After retiring, Chuck and Joan spent winters in Florida and again made countless friends and memories. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Chuck is survived by his son, Tom (Connie) Bracey, Blue Grass, IA; sister, Jackie Barden, Otisville, MI; grandchildren: Erin Coffman (Andrew), Severance, CO, Collin Bracey, Blue Grass, IA, Emily Davis (Cory), Murfreesboro, TN, Justin Wilson (Megan), La Vergne, TN, and great grandchildren: McKenzie and Madylin Gibson, Lily and Willow Davis, Hunter and Cloe Wilson, Andrew Duke and son-in-law, Michael (Debra) Wilson, Nashville, TN. He was blessed to have a special friend, Ms. Billie Bingham for several years in his life after the passing of his wife in 2012. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Joan, daughter, Susan Wilson and a granddaughter, Lyndsey Gibson. The family would like to especially thank Genesis Hospitals in Davenport, Manor Care and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf for their extraordinary care and support.