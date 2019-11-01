Home

Marie Ann (Miller) Dean


1949 - 2019
Marie Ann (Miller) Dean Obituary

Marie Ann Dean

January 3, 1949-October 10, 2019

LONDON, UK-Marie Ann Dean (née Miller), 70, of London, UK, died in London on Thursday, 10 October, 2019.

A native of Davenport, Iowa, Ms. Dean received a bachelor's degree from Marycrest College and a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Notre Dame. A long-time teacher of all ages, she was also a published author of Melitensia fiction, an award-winning poet, and a well-known Catholic journalist.

She is survived by her parents, John and Charlene, her child, Edmund, and three siblings.

A funeral requiem will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dorking, Surrey, UK on 4 November, and her remains interred in the memorial garden adjacent. A memorial service will also be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davenport. Details of both will be posted online and will be available from Sherlocks Funeral Services in Dorking.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 1, 2019
