Larry Calahan
May 1, 1943-October 31, 2019
DAVENPORT-Larry Calahan, 76, of Davenport, Iowa died October 31, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Services in celebration of his Christian life will be 3:00 pm Saturday, November 1, 2019 at Weerts Funeral home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Larry was born May 1, 1943 in Ralls, Texas to Mildred Inez and Odis (Venson) Calahan. After graduating from Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, (Class of 1961), Larry served in the Navy for 4 years from 1961-1965 aboard the USS Columbus. He served as a Fire Control Technician in Vietnam in the Gulf of Tonkin. After serving his country, Larry Attended Olympic College (1965-1967) in Bremerton, WA. He married Claudia Louise Calahan on August 11, 1967 in Bremerton, WA who blessed him with three wonderful children.
Larry then completed his B.S. Degree in Biology and Chemistry from Western Washington College in Bellingham, WA in 1969. Larry worked for Oscar Mayer in Quality Control in Los Angeles from 1970-1978. Larry was then promoted to the Quality Assurance Manager in Davenport, IA from 1978-1998 (a total of 28 years). Larry enjoyed three months of "retirement" before returning to the workforce. He then worked as a Food Safety Consultant for Cook & Thurber from 1998-2014.
Larry was a devoted member of Grandview Baptist Church in Davenport for many years. He later joined Edgewood Baptist church in Rock Island. Larry had many different interests that included golf, travel, landscaping and handyman projects. He faithfully served in Bible Study Fellowship for 5 years. Often he was referred to as "Master of the grill." Proudly he would mention that he rode RAGBRAI three different years.
Those left to honor his memory are his loving wife, Claudia; 2 daughters, Victoria (Tracy W) Smith of Issaquah, WA; Tracy Calahan of Maple Valley, WA and son Tim (Tiffany) of Austin, TX; six grandchildren, Connor Michael Smith, Kaitlin Nicole Smith, Kyleigh Morgan Smith, Rachel Michele Calahan, Abigail Ann Calahan and Tyler Preston Calahan. He is also survived by his mother, Millie Mills of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Michael Ray of San Antonio, TX; sisters-in-law, Connie (Spencer) Overall of Lewiston. ID; Dorothy (Jack) Tompkins of Houston, TX; brother-in-law Paul (Michele) Gawenka of Oregon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Odis Calahan and brothers, Gene Allen Calahan and Garland Duane Calahan.