|
G. Donald Dyer
April 9, 1933-October 20, 2019
DAVENPORT-Don was born, in Bassett, Virginia on April 9, 1933. He went to Westminster Choir College where he sang with the New York Philharmonic and Robert Shaw. After graduation he worked as a church choir director. He was the choir director at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa from 1960 through 1968.
He joined UTHS in East Moline, five weeks into the 1967 school year, after they had gone through 3 music teachers. In his 21 years at UTHS, he took his Concert Choir to an International Choir Concert in Rome, Italy twice. They were the first high school choir to sing, in St. Peter's Basilica, for Pope Paul VI. They took first place in 1971. He grounded so many students that came from a shaky home life, and became an unchanging, constant in the lives of those with no sound foundation in their homes.
When he retired from UTHS, in 1988, he taught English in Kyoto Japan, music at a College Prep School in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, a college in South Carolina and Alaska. He traveled all over the world.
In 1997 he moved down to AZ where he volunteered at a hospital in Goodyear. In 2018, he moved back to Iowa to live with his daughter and son-in-law, in Tipton, with their 6 dogs, 5 cats, 3 horses and miniature donkey.
Don is survived by his son G. Donald Dyer Jr. (Debbi), two grandsons Jonathan and Timothy Dyer of Manhattan, Illinois, daughter Adrienne Mills (Jim) Tipton, Iowa, brother John Dyer in N. Carolina, sister Francis Meenaghan in S. Carolina, dog Beechum, cat Boots, multiple nieces and nephews and numerous students he considered family. He's preceded in death, by the love of his life for 36 years, Peggy, parents - Otis and Frannie, brothers Randolph and David, and sister Julia Roach.
A memorial service will be held on April 11, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Street, Davenport, Iowa. More information will follow closer to the service.
Instead of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma organization, Heartland Hospice or your local animal shelter.