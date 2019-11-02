|
Esther B. Peters
June 26, 1922-November 1, 2019
DAVENPORT-Esther B. Peters, 97, of Davenport, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation for Esther will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. The family will hold private funeral services and burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Esther Bernice Baker was born on June 26, 1922 in Davenport, a daughter of Joseph and Esther (Gromoll) Baker. She was united in marriage to Harvey J. Peters on June 7, 1940. He preceded her in death on May 24, 1984.
Esther worked as a clerk for many years and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the family prayer warrior, praying for her family and anyone in need. She was deeply devoted to her faith and a member of St. Alphonsus Parish for over 70 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Arpy, Moline, a daughter-in-law, Robin Peters, Davenport, many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother- Joseph (Beverly) Baker, Davenport, and brother-in-law, Ron McGill, Eldridge.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by children, Thomas Peters, Dennis Peters, and Carol Rutledge; a son-in-law, Jim Arpy, parents, and sisters: Joann Meyer, Betty Ellerman, and Rose McGill. May they rest in peace.
