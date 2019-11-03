|
Michele Marie George
July 20, 1955-October 26, 2019
WATERLOO-Michele Marie (Duffy) George, 64, entered into the loving embrace of our Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She died peacefully at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Michele was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 20, 1955 to LaVerne and Doralene (Kahrs) Duffy. Michele was the second youngest of ten children and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Columbus Catholic High School. She married her husband Michael in 1977. She was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa before moving to Davenport, Iowa in 2017 and becoming a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
It was the simple things in life that brought Michele joy-her faith, quality time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, a good book and relentlessly watching The Weather Channel. Chances are, she knew your local weather forecast and road conditions better than you did, regardless of your location.
Michele is survived by her husband Michael, sons Luke and Ben (Erin), grandchildren Andy, Kelsey and Maddie, brother Dennis (Ann) Duffy of CA, sister Kathy Walding of NE, sister-in-law Sharon (John) Willenborg of SC, sister-in-law Sandii Duffy of IA, brother Joe (Jan) Duffy of NE, brother Chris (Pat) Duffy of FL, brother Terry Duffy of MN, brother Pat (Joyce) Duffy of WI, sister Ann (Charles) Kuhlman of IA and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Brian Duffy and Timothy Duffy, brother-in-law Thomas Walding, sister-in-law Sandy Duffy and nephew SGT. Justin J. Duffy.
At Michele's request, there will be a private memorial service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michele's name to the following:
Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House: genesishealth.com/giving/donate
Basser Center for BRCA Research: givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingMichele