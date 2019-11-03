|
Mary C. Carson
March 9, 1937-October 31, 2019
MOLINE-Mary C. Carson, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, in her home.
The former Mary Carolyn Crowell was born March 9, 1937, in Springfield, Illinois, to Bertram and Ruth (Petersen) Crowell. She married Larry Carson on December 22, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa. She was an interior decorator, and owned Plumbs Design Shop in Bettendorf and later Mary Carson and Company in Moline. She was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, served as president of Friends of Riverside Park, served on the board of In-Touch Day Adult Day Care, and formerly was involved with PTA and school activities. She loved gardening and painting, and was involved in coaching youth athletics and pet therapy.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry; four children and their spouses, Christian and Kathleen Carson of Columbia, Missouri, Michael and Linda Carson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Matthew and Denise Carson of Savannah, Georgia; and Kelly and Peter Flemming of Oak Park, Illinois; eight grandchildren and spouses, Samuel and Alyson Carson, Christine Carson, Melinda and Christopher Daley, Kaitlyn and Ryan Bailey, Courtney Carson, Kendall Carson, Carson Flemming, and Quinn Flemming; and four great-grandchildren, Melaina and Bradley Bailey, Tyler Carson, and Caroline and Michael Daley. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jacob Carson; her parents; and a special aunt and uncle, Thelma and James Carroll.
