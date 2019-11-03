|
Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss
August 30, 1930-October 28, 2019
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ-A gathering to celebrate the life of Verna E. Kriegbaum Curtiss, 89, of Apache Junction, Arizona and Rockford, Michigan will be held from 11 a.m. until noon concluded with a brief prayer on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Private burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, Apache Junction, Arizona.
Verna died unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2019 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona, Florida.
Verna Ellenora Breedlove was born on August 30, 1930 in Hannibal, Missouri, a daughter of Harold and Rose Ethel (Terry) Breedlove. She was united in marriage to Harold "Dutch" Webster before he preceded her in death. She later married Richard Kriegbaum in August of 1958. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1997. She later married Robert D. Curtiss on January 12, 2004 in Las Vegas.
Verna worked for many years with Rock Island Bell before her retirement.
She loved to travel alongside her husband, and had a deep love of the ocean. Verna also enjoyed reading.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Robert, Apache Junction, Arizona, children: Robert (Tammy) Webster, Davenport, Diana (Brian) Burda, Davenport, Jeff Kriegbaum, Seattle, Washington; daughter-in-law, Katie Kriegbaum, Renton, Washington; 11 grandchildren; 11 1/2 great-grandchildren; step-children: Kim (Don) Eves, Tamela (Wade) Kohn, Kevin (Donna) Curtiss, Michael Curtiss, Steven (Christine) Curtiss, and Craig Curtiss; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Ann Fulton, Moberly Missouri, and brother, Harold Wayne (Ana) Breedlove, Guatemala City, Guatemala.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia, and a brother, Lawrence "Gene."
