Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
Clinton, IA
View Map
Gloria Biermann


1930 - 2019
Gloria Biermann Obituary

Gloria Biermann

May 30, 1930 - November 1, 2019

CLINTON-Gloria Biermann, 89, of Clinton, IA, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Alverno Health Care Facility, in Clinton.

The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Community Reformed Church in Clinton with Rev. Bob Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 3, 2019
