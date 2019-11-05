|
Meredith Carlyle Ramp
November 3, 2019
MCCAUSLAND, IA-Meredith Carlyle Ramp, 69, of McCausland, Iowa died peacefully at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, November 6th at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be at 1 pm on Thursday, November 7th, also at the funeral home. Interment is private. Memorials may be made to North Scott Special Olympics.
Meredith was born the 3rd of 4 boys to Jake and Mae Ramp in Polo, Illinois. He was funny and charismatic, loved cutting the rug with his wife, and delighted in storytelling, games, and gadgets. Over the course of his life, Meredith was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He was a master tinkerer who could fix anything that didn't contain a computer chip. Though he took great pride in his work at Hyvee in recent years, he most enjoyed his time as co-owner of a father and son construction company.
Above all, Meredith's life was characterized by his devotion to family. Meredith enjoyed 32 years of loving marriage with his wife Linda before her death in 2018. He also was a committed father, son, and brother, and his grandchildren were the true lights of his life. Meredith never knew a stranger and grew his family constantly thanks to loving acceptance of others just as they were. He had boundless generosity and would do anything for anybody at any time.
Meredith lived a deep belief that love is an action, not just an emotion. He shared his love for others through hard work, whether pouring hot tar on a roof out at The Faarm in summertime or trying to revive someone's broken down car in the middle of nowhere in the middle of the night. He instilled in his children values of generosity of spirit, pride in a job well-done, honesty, and above all – commitment to family.
Meredith is survived by his children, Jacqui (Andrew) Whittemore, Brian (Shelly) Ramp, Heidi (Martin) Lung, Nikki (Will) Ripley, Natalie (Shamus) Budde, and Sean (Christy) Lung; grandchildren, Nolan, Madalyn, Olive, Ruby, Alexandra, Miles, Marguerite, Amber, and Kylee; great-grandchildren, Mia, Tommy, and Javier; and siblings, Justin (Mary) Ramp, Alvon (Jeri) Ramp, and Erich (Nancy) Ramp. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
