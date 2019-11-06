Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hillier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hillier


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Hillier Obituary

Jack Hillier

May 6, 1926-November 4, 2019

MUSCATINE-Jack Hillier, 93, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the graveside service at the American Legion.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to UnityPoint Hospice for taking such great care of Jack.

Pallbearers are Brian Hetzler, Bill Hetzler, Daulton Hetzler, Carson Hetzler, David Ashby, and Everett Ulch. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Snider, Brynn Hetzler, Makenzee Hetzler, Keith Lange and Jason Hetzler.

Jack was born May 6, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Joseph and Martha Wilson Hillier. He married Marian Snider on November 28, 1949.

He worked for Bendix Corp for 18 years and also worked for Muscatine schools for 12 years as a custodian, then later retired. Jack was a member of the , The Moose and American Legion Post #27. He was in the army during WWII.

Jack enjoyed fishing, watching the Cubs, NASCAR, and his grandsons race.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marian, of Muscatine; daughter, Patricia Hetzler and her husband, Curtis, of Fruitland; Son, James Hillier of Muscatine; his grandsons, Brian Hetzler and his wife, Stacey, of Davenport and Jason Hetzler and his wife, Kim, of Muscatine; four great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Norman Hillier.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -